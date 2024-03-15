Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspected member of South American crime groups linked to 7 Valley robberies, police say

Mar 14, 2024, 9:43 PM

Sue Ellen Gutierrez accused of robbing 7 homes in the Valley...

Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 20, is accused of taking part in a string of highly organized robberies in the Valley. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman accused of taking part in a string of Valley burglaries has been connected to seven additional robberies, authorities announced Thursday.

Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 20, robbed several homes in Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler, Phoenix police said.

These seven robberies took place between Jan. 24 and Feb. 12, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Saez, who authorities have connected to South American crime groups, was allegedly using fraudulent identification and an overstayed visa.

RELATED STORIES

This additional investigation will add multiple burglary and trespassing charges to her booking, Phoenix police said.

Police already had their eyes on Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez

Before this update, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) connected Saez to various thefts.

MCSO said in late February Saez was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of attempt to commit burglary.

The two indictments stemmed from an attempted break-in targeting a Phoenix home in early February, MCSO said.

That wasn’t all.

Saez, along with two accomplices, was also indicted on separate charges stemming from the incident that occurred Feb. 16 near 44th Street and Camelback Road, authorities said.

Saez was indicted on one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, Phoenix police said. Authorities also indicted her on one count of forgery and one count of identity theft for this incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Construction underway on The Trailhead mixed-used development in Peoria

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a mixed-use development set to open in Peoria at the end of the year.

5 hours ago

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Thomas Malloy on Thursday evening.

7 hours ago

Sonoran Solar Energy Center now online, SRP says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s largest operational battery energy storage system now online, SRP says

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center is now online. SRP said it's Arizona's largest operational battery energy storage system.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

25th Annual Anthem Days returns to north Phoenix this weekend, along with carnival

The 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

11 hours ago

A surveillance video screenshot shows four Tempe firefighters scattering while a car heads toward t...

Kevin Stone

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball

Some Tempe firefighters shifted from play to work mode after a car almost ran them over while they were playing pickleball outside their station.

12 hours ago

A red sign says "emergency" over the entryway of a brick hospital building...

KTAR.com

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Suspected member of South American crime groups linked to 7 Valley robberies, police say