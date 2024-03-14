Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Mar 14, 2024, 12:15 PM

A red sign says "emergency" over the entryway of a brick hospital building...

A driver involved in a head-on collision in Phoenix on March 13, 2024, died after being taken to a hospital. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

Officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Southern Avenue west of 32nd Street around 5 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Jimmy Aviles, 46, sustained serious injuries in the crash and died after being taken to a hospital.

The other driver was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

According to preliminary information, Aviles lost control while driving west on Southern Avenue and crashed into the other vehicle after crossing into oncoming traffic.

“Investigators suspect impairment was a factor, however specifics of this investigation will not be known until the accident reconstruction and lab analysis are complete,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a press release.

