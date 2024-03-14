PHOENIX – Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

Officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Southern Avenue west of 32nd Street around 5 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Jimmy Aviles, 46, sustained serious injuries in the crash and died after being taken to a hospital.

The other driver was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

What caused fatal head-on crash on Southern Avenue in Phoenix?

According to preliminary information, Aviles lost control while driving west on Southern Avenue and crashed into the other vehicle after crossing into oncoming traffic.

“Investigators suspect impairment was a factor, however specifics of this investigation will not be known until the accident reconstruction and lab analysis are complete,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a press release.

