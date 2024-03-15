PHOENIX — A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a mixed-use development set to open in Peoria at the end of the year.

The ceremony took place March 6, with Peoria Mayor Jason Beck, Vice Mayor Jon Edwards and other city and business officials in attendance.

The Trailhead, a 903,000-square-foot development, will be located at 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Upon completion, the $100-million multipurpose center will feature 140,000 square feet in retail space, a 63,000-square-foot Safeway, a 350-unit multifamily housing complex, a renovated church and a community garden.

“We envision that development will become a neighborhood hub, with its bike- and pedestrian-friendly paths that connect seamlessly with the surrounding neighborhoods and the pristine Sunrise Mountain Preserve,” Beck said in a press release.

Two tenants have already been secured: Tacos and Craft, as well as Sparrow, from the creators of Squid Ink. More announcements regarding additional tenants are set to be made in the coming months.

The project will be developed, managed and owned by Pederson Group, with Butler Design Group as the architect and Campbell Development as the contractor.

“Peoria is growing exponentially, yet residents have little access to retail outlets and they often travel 5 miles or more for a quality dining experience” Jim Pederson, founder and chairman of Pederson Group, said in the release.

“At The Trailhead, they will be able to choose from a variety of regional and local restaurants in nearly every food category.”

