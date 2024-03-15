Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction underway on The Trailhead mixed-used development in Peoria

Mar 14, 2024, 8:00 PM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

A banner with Group photo in front of development. Group photo in front of development.

PHOENIX — A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a mixed-use development set to open in Peoria at the end of the year.

The ceremony took place March 6, with Peoria Mayor Jason Beck, Vice Mayor Jon Edwards and other city and business officials in attendance.

The Trailhead, a 903,000-square-foot development, will be located at 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Upon completion, the $100-million multipurpose center will feature 140,000 square feet in retail space, a 63,000-square-foot Safeway, a 350-unit multifamily housing complex, a renovated church and a community garden.

“We envision that development will become a neighborhood hub, with its bike- and pedestrian-friendly paths that connect seamlessly with the surrounding neighborhoods and the pristine Sunrise Mountain Preserve,” Beck said in a press release.

Two tenants have already been secured: Tacos and Craft, as well as Sparrow, from the creators of Squid Ink. More announcements regarding additional tenants are set to be made in the coming months.

RELATED STORIES

The project will be developed, managed and owned by Pederson Group, with Butler Design Group as the architect and Campbell Development as the contractor.

“Peoria is growing exponentially, yet residents have little access to retail outlets and they often travel 5 miles or more for a quality dining experience” Jim Pederson, founder and chairman of Pederson Group, said in the release.

“At The Trailhead, they will be able to choose from a variety of regional and local restaurants in nearly every food category.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sue Ellen Gutierrez accused of robbing 7 homes in the Valley...

KTAR.com

Suspected member of South American crime groups linked to 7 Valley robberies, police say

A woman accused of being part of a South American crime group is suspected of robbing seven additional Valley homes, police said Thursday.

2 hours ago

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Thomas Malloy on Thursday evening.

5 hours ago

Sonoran Solar Energy Center now online, SRP says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s largest operational battery energy storage system now online, SRP says

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center is now online. SRP said it's Arizona's largest operational battery energy storage system.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

25th Annual Anthem Days returns to north Phoenix this weekend, along with carnival

The 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

9 hours ago

A surveillance video screenshot shows four Tempe firefighters scattering while a car heads toward t...

Kevin Stone

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball

Some Tempe firefighters shifted from play to work mode after a car almost ran them over while they were playing pickleball outside their station.

10 hours ago

A red sign says "emergency" over the entryway of a brick hospital building...

KTAR.com

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Construction underway on The Trailhead mixed-used development in Peoria