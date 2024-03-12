Federal judge sentenced a Phoenix man to 82 months in prison...

(File photo from the Associated Press)

PHOENIX – A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Phoenix man to 82 months in prison, according to a Monday announcement.

Leonard Stanley White, 41, is a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. Thus, state law forbids him from possessing firearms.

Despite his status as a prohibited possessor, though, authorities discovered discovered White had a firearm during a May 2023 arrest for a probation violation.

Maricopa County authorities have been cracking down on prohibited possessors in the last few years.

A 2022 announcement from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said the office updated its policies to require harsher punishments and regulations for prohibited possessors.

White, who had previously been convicted of manslaughter, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm on Nov. 21, 2023, prosecutors said.

Judge sentenced a Phoenix man who was a prohibited possessor

The federal judge in Arizona sentenced White to 70 months for having a firearm in his possession. White is also scheduled to spend 12 months in prison for violating his probation.

The judge sentenced him on Feb. 21, 2024, prosecutors said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation teamed up with the Chandler Police Department to investigate this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Phoenix Raynette Logan handled the prosecution.

