PHOENIX – A Georgia fugitive with possible ties to the Phoenix area has been captured in Mexico, authorities announced Monday.

FBI Atlanta agents worked with Phoenix agents and law enforcement partners in Mexico to take David DeWayne Young into custody Saturday night in Hermosillo, about 180 miles south of the Arizona-Mexico border.

Young, who is known to go by the name of “Khaos,” is allegedly part of a criminal street gang known as the Ghost Face Gangsters. He was indicted in January 2023 as part of Operation Ghost Busted, the largest drug conspiracy case in Southern District of Georgia history, with 76 defendants.

A federal warrant for Young’s arrest was issued in December 2022. He was the last fugitive in the case to be captured.

Georgia fugitive was thought to be hiding in Puerto Peñasco

The FBI issued a bulletin on Feb. 29, 2024, indicating that the heavily tattooed Young was thought to be hiding out in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Peñasco, aka Rocky Point. The bulletin said, without specifics, that he had potential ties to the Valley.

Hermosillo is about 280 miles southeast of Puerto Peñasco. Both cities are in the Mexican border state of Sonora.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia described the Ghost Face Gangsters as a white supremacist group that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs.

