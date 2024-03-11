PHOENIX — Preparations for one of the biggest events in Arizona this year are underway at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Tom Sadler, co-chair of the Phoenix Final Four Host Committee outlined some of those steps with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

“This really started weeks ago, although we had other events at the stadium,” Sadler said.

“We started to pre-rig the roof for hanging the center-hung scoreboard that is kind of like a halo over the basketball court and goes in at about the 50-yard line at midfield.”

Sadler said other renovations included updates to the club area, loft suites, lighting system and wi-fi.

“It really goes back to 2015 where we started a process in partnership with (Arizona Cardinals owner) Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals to continue to evolve the stadium since it wasn’t designed for (basketball),” Sadler said.

“Since that time we have put in about $150 million in improvements to the stadium.”

The renovations have helped on the football end as well. With new stadiums popping up on a semi-annual basis, the stadium’s ability to transform and host different events helps it evolve with the times.

“We have to keep up with the Jones’s, as they say,” Sadler said.

The last time Glendale hosted the Final Four was in 2017.

Events for the 2024 rendition begin on Friday, April 5 with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and the Championship set for Monday, April 8.

