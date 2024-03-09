A big chunk of southeast Mesa land could be home to a new data center campus.

Pacific Proving LLC, a prominent Mesa land owner, is proposing to annex, rezone and gain site plan approval to develop 178 acres at the northeast corner of Crismon and Pecos roads to create the Pacific Proving Technology Campus. The land is split between the city of Mesa, which has jurisdiction of 38 acres, and Maricopa County, which has jurisdiction over the other 140 acres. An application for annexation has also been submitted.

Pacific Proving is looking to transform the 178 acres into a “data center and technology employment campus.” A site plan shows the campus would include 11 buildings that span more than 2.5 million square feet collectively with nine of the 11 buildings eyed for data center or flex-use. The other two buildings would comprise a three-story, 150,000-square-foot office building and a 95,000-square-foot warehouse. An electrical substation to supply additional power is also in the proposal.

In its application, Pacific Proving said each of the data halls will use a closed-loop water cooling system to increase efficiency.

