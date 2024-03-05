PHOENIX — As election season in Arizona nears, the state’s voters are listing immigration and inflation as their top issues, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Immigration was the No. 1 issue for Republicans and Independents, according to the poll from Noble Predictive Insights (NPI). Thirty-nine percent of GOP voters listed it as their top matter, while 25% of Independents said it was their first priority.

Only 10% of Democrats said it was their primary concern, with inflation, health care, abortion and climate change all more pressing issues.

Inflation was the top issue for Democrats (18%) and Independents (31%). Republicans also are focused on inflation, with another 23% of voters marking it as their top concern.

NPI founder Mike Noble believes the current priorities of Arizona voters are strong for the GOP.

“Arizona voters top issues currently favor Republicans in a sense that those issues are traditionally successful Republican platforms, such as immigration and economy,” Noble told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The poll, an online opt-in panel survey, was conducted Feb. 6-13 with 1,002 registered Arizona voters. The margin of error was 3.1%.

