Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, establishes chief heat officer

Mar 2, 2024, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

Maine man, 79, dies while hiking Pyramid Trail in Sedona...

(File photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(File photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Friday the state’s first Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, creating the country’s first state level heat officer.

Much of the short-term actions center around improving cooling center networks, including allocating pay for the staffs at cooling centers. The plan includes six new solar-powered mobile cooling units.

“What I heard time and again from everyday Arizonans was that our state’s old approach was not enough,” Hobbs said in a letter. “As a social worker who has dedicated my life to protecting everyday people, I knew we had to take action.

“Arizona is no stranger to the heat, yet we have always risen to the challenge, protected our neighbors and built a sustainable and thriving state. This time will be no different.”

RELATED STORIES

The plan’s announcement included the creation of the country’s first state level heat officer, who will work closely with the Governor’s Office of Resiliency.

Arizona’s chief heat officer will “coordinate heat-specific efforts between agencies on shelter, energy, health and disaster response,” according to the plan details.

“I’m proud to lead this effort across state agencies and in partnership with various sectors, including health and human service providers, the business community and scientific experts to protect everyday Arizonans and ensure we have the tools we need,” Office of Resiliency Director Maren Mahoney said. “Together, I know we can tackle the challenges that lay ahead of us and build a thriving state.”

What are the long-term goals of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ new Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan?

The long-term goals of the plan focus on four key pillars:

Safe, affordable housing

Identified in the plan is a disparity of federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding to Arizona. Hobbs and her Office of Resiliency call on the federal government to make this right, providing affordable energy to Arizonans, “especially during the hotter months.”

Affordable housing developers are incentivized through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program to adhere to the state Department of Housing priorities, with a focus on updated heat mitigation design.

Adapting and updating emergency response recommendations

The state is working to standardize the definition of an “extreme heat event” and establish reaction plans. The National Weather Service has utilized extreme weather notifications which have been helpful in spots, but there’s no standardized use across the state.

The plan also calls for state-managed Long Term Recovery Task Forces which would “bring a wide range of partners together on a regular basis” to address recovery and resiliency efforts.

Cooling center network improvements and support

Stable funding is needed so cooling center staffs can be there when Arizona’s most vulnerable populations need life-saving services.

Data sets, knowledge and workforce development

Cost efficiency is the name of the game, but Hobbs’ plan also calls for incentives such as tax credits for clean energy businesses so more clean energy jobs come to Arizona.

Extensive data sets are also needed because many Arizona jurisdictions don’t have the data logged with which to formulate reactive recovery plans, according to the plan.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally Saturd...

Associated Press

Donald Trump wins Missouri and Idaho caucuses, sweeps Michigan GOP convention

Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination, winning caucuses in Idaho and Missouri and sweeping the convention in Michigan.

3 hours ago

Kacey Musgraves, center, performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Su...

KTAR.com

Kacey Musgraves to play Glendale concert in September

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 27.

5 hours ago

Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run case in Carefree from December

Police arrested a man on Friday on felony hit-and-run charges involving death as part of an investigation into a crash that occurred in Carefree.

7 hours ago

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 near State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Report lists Phoenix, Tucson among U.S. cities with worst drivers

Two Arizona cities have landed in the top 10 of a national ranking of places with the worst drivers in the nation.

9 hours ago

Caution tape in front of police car....

KTAR.com

2 police officers injured in crash with suspected impaired driver in Phoenix

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in central Phoenix early Saturday morning.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman with dementia

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, establishes chief heat officer