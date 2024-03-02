Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run case in Carefree from December

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday on felony hit-and-run charges involving death as part of an investigation into a crash that occurred in Carefree.

Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes, 28, is facing charges for the death of David Hadrich on Dec. 10, 2023, according to a press release.

On that date, police responded to a hit-and-run collision near Cave Creek and Pima roads.

Upon arrival, police found that a silver and white pickup truck had struck a motorcycle and then fled the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle, Hadrich, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During an investigation, the Glendale Police Department received a tip that the pickup truck may be located at a storage yard in Glendale.

Police seized the truck as evidence and processed it, leading to the identification of Guerrero Talamantes.

