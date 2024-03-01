Fugitive wanted in Georgia may be in Rocky Point, FBI says...

PHOENIX – The FBI asked the public on Thursday to help find a fugitive wanted in Georgia who may have ties to the Phoenix area.

Officials issued a federal arrest warrant for 43-year-old David Young in December 2022, the FBI said.

The FBI believes Young was part of a massive drug trafficking conspiracy tied to a street gang known as the Ghost Face Gangsters.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Arizona described the gang as a white supremacist group.

A total of 76 people are suspected of taking part in the drug trafficking conspiracy, which the FBI described as the largest indictment in the history of the southern district of Georgia.

Young is the “final fugitive” connected to this drug trafficking ring, according to the FBI.

How Arizonans can help the FBI find the fugitive wanted in Georgia

Young is 6 feet tall and has several distinctive tattoos covering parts of his face and neck.

He sometimes goes by the nickname of “Khaos” but is also known to go by his middle name, DeWayne, the FBI said.

Officials said he may be hiding in Rocky Point, known as Puerto Peñasco in Mexico.

Anyone with information that can help the FBI arrest Young can contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000. They can also contact the Phoenix FBI office, which is working with Georgia officials, at (623) 466-1999. Tips can also be made online.

