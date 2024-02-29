PHOENIX — Three former Arizona Department of Education employees are accused of obtaining funds from the state’s school voucher program for personal use, authorities announced Thursday.

The employees — Dolores Lashay Sweet, Dorrian Lamarr Jones and Jennifer Lopez — are said to have used fake documentation, including birth certificates and special education evaluations, to allow them to receive funding from the program for their own benefit, according to court documents.

Jadakah Celeste Johnson and Raymond Lamont Johnson Jr., the adult children of Sweet, are accused of being used as the vessels for the former education employees to distribute the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program money.

The alleged misconduct happened between October 2021 and November 2023.

The suspects were indicted on nearly 40 counts of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, computer tampering, money laundering, and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

“There will be a lot more to this investigation and how deep this goes,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Thursday during a press conference.

This is a developing story.

