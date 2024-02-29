PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in south Phoenix following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said Thursday morning.

The closure was at 19th Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 5 a.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straightto your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.