Northbound Interstate 17 temporarily closed in south Phoenix after fatal crash
Feb 29, 2024, 5:58 AM | Updated: 6:17 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)
PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in south Phoenix following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said Thursday morning.
The closure was at 19th Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 5 a.m.
