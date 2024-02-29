Close
Northbound Interstate 17 temporarily closed in south Phoenix after fatal crash

Feb 29, 2024, 5:58 AM | Updated: 6:17 am

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were temporarily closed in Phoenix on Feb. 29, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in south Phoenix following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said Thursday morning.

The closure was at 19th Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 5 a.m.

Northbound Interstate 17 temporarily closed in south Phoenix after fatal crash