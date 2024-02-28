PHOENIX – Move over “Alice Scooper,” here comes the “Scoopacabra.”

After tallying more than 9,500 votes, the Arizona Department of Transportation revealed three winners for its second name-a-snowplow contest on Wednesday.

“Scoopacabra,” a spin on the mythical chupacabra creature, and two movie-themed entries, “Snowbi-Wan Kenobi” and “Fast and Flurryous,” beat out seven other finalists.

Online voters gave them the nod over “Blizzard Buster,” “Cinder Claus,” “Flake 48,” “Mogollon Monster,” “Plower Express,” “Scooperstition” and “Squall-E.”

ADOT officials selected the 10 finalists from about 3,400 entries. Eleven of the entries were variations on “Snowbi-Wan Kenobi,” while 11 people submitted “Fast and Flurryous,” and two entrants came up with “Scoopacabra.”

What were the winning names from first snowplow contest?

The new names have been affixed on the sides of three of ADOT’s 200 snowplows, alongside “Alice Scooper,” “Snowguaro” and “Frost Responder,” the winners of the inaugural naming contest in 2022.

“Scoopacabra,” “Snowbi-Wan Kenobi” and “Fast and Flurryous” are stationed at a maintenance yard in Mesa and have been used this winter to clear State Route 87 between Mesa and Payson.

