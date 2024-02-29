Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Developer breaks ground on affordable apartment units for families, seniors in Glendale

Feb 29, 2024, 4:05 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Groundbreaking construction Glendale West Valley housing apartments 67 Flats, pictured above, will offer 384 affordable apartment units for families in Glendale. (Photo courtesy of Dominium) Juniper Square is a senior, age-restricted community. The 287,458-square-foot complex will feature 221 apartments with 66 one-bed, 131 two-bed, 24 three-bed units.

PHOENIX – A developer officially kicked off the process to create a combined 605 affordable apartment units in Glendale on Tuesday.

Dominium, which manages over 38,000 apartments in 19 states, will create two apartment complexes on adjacent land. They’ll be available for people earning no more than 60% of the area’s median income.

Juniper Square, an age-restricted community solely for seniors, is expected to open in the spring of 2026. The 287,458-square-foot complex will have 221 apartments with 66 one-bed units, 131 two-bed units and 24 three-bed units. There will be a pool and a central courtyard with fire pits and a ramada. Inside amenities include a fitness center, theater, salon and club room.

RELATED STORIES

The other complex, 67 Flats, is for families. This 875,141-square-foot complex will have 384 affordable apartment units.

Those units will be made up of 12 one-bed apartments, 208 two-bed apartments and 164 three-bed apartments. It will have a pool, a playground, a soccer field and a courtyard. There will also be a fitness center and club room.

Dominium expects it to be open in the summer of 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 6548 N. 67th Ave, which is near 67th Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

Developer wants to create sustainable, affordable apartment units in Valley

Dominium is working with the Arizona Department of Housing and the Arizona Industrial Development Authority to help address Arizona’s housing crisis, according to a company announcement.

The company will invest over $1 billion to develop affordable housing for Arizona’s seniors and essential workers.

Currently, Dominium has over 1,500 affordable Valley homes under construction, with another 1,500 units planned to pop up in the next few years.

Owen Metz, who leads the mountain west region for Dominium, said his company’s work serves Arizona’s vital need for more sustainable housing.

“Dominium is addressing the affordable housing crisis in Arizona by increasing the supply of high-quality homes for essential workers and seniors,” Metz said in a statement. “Dominium believes that stable, affordable homes are the foundation for healthier lives and more vibrant communities.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona DPS photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Scottsdale man with developmental disability

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with a developmental disability who went missing in Scottsdale on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Preston Mark was assaulted in Park in August 2020. (FBI Photo)...

KTAR.com

Reward of up to $10,000 offered for information in death of 61-year-old Arizona man

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the death of a 61-year-old Arizona man in 2020.

8 hours ago

A newly released report on last year’s fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a group of bicycl...

Associated Press

Report suggests steering of vehicle that caused fatal Goodyear bicycle crash worked fine

A new report on last year’s fatal Goodyear bicycle crash has cast doubts about the driver’s claim the vehicle’s steering locked up.

9 hours ago

A 43-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the bottom of a dry canal in Phoenix on Feb. ...

KTAR.com

43-year-old man dead after driving vehicle into canal in Phoenix

A 43-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the bottom of a dry canal in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

10 hours ago

A dust storm rolled through metro Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Dust storm rolls through metro Phoenix during evening rush hour

Metro Phoenix drivers headed home during evening rush hour had to fight through a dust storm on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

A student was found with a gun at Youngker High School in Buckeye on Feb. 28, 2024. (Google Maps Sc...

KTAR.com

Student found with gun at West Valley high school

A student was found with a gun at a West Valley high school on Wednesday, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Developer breaks ground on affordable apartment units for families, seniors in Glendale