PHOENIX – A developer officially kicked off the process to create a combined 605 affordable apartment units in Glendale on Tuesday.

Dominium, which manages over 38,000 apartments in 19 states, will create two apartment complexes on adjacent land. They’ll be available for people earning no more than 60% of the area’s median income.

Juniper Square, an age-restricted community solely for seniors, is expected to open in the spring of 2026. The 287,458-square-foot complex will have 221 apartments with 66 one-bed units, 131 two-bed units and 24 three-bed units. There will be a pool and a central courtyard with fire pits and a ramada. Inside amenities include a fitness center, theater, salon and club room.

The other complex, 67 Flats, is for families. This 875,141-square-foot complex will have 384 affordable apartment units.

Those units will be made up of 12 one-bed apartments, 208 two-bed apartments and 164 three-bed apartments. It will have a pool, a playground, a soccer field and a courtyard. There will also be a fitness center and club room.

Dominium expects it to be open in the summer of 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 6548 N. 67th Ave, which is near 67th Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

Developer wants to create sustainable, affordable apartment units in Valley

Dominium is working with the Arizona Department of Housing and the Arizona Industrial Development Authority to help address Arizona’s housing crisis, according to a company announcement.

The company will invest over $1 billion to develop affordable housing for Arizona’s seniors and essential workers.

Currently, Dominium has over 1,500 affordable Valley homes under construction, with another 1,500 units planned to pop up in the next few years.

Owen Metz, who leads the mountain west region for Dominium, said his company’s work serves Arizona’s vital need for more sustainable housing.

“Dominium is addressing the affordable housing crisis in Arizona by increasing the supply of high-quality homes for essential workers and seniors,” Metz said in a statement. “Dominium believes that stable, affordable homes are the foundation for healthier lives and more vibrant communities.”

