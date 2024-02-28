Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Frontier Airlines adding nonstop service between Phoenix and Montana city

Feb 28, 2024, 12:00 PM

A Frontier Airlines plane can be seen on the ground, casting a shadow, in a file photo...

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Phoenix and Missoula, Montana, in May 2024. (Frontier Airlines Photo)

(Frontier Airlines Photo)

Kevin Stone

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Discount carrier Frontier Airlines announced new service between Arizona and Montana on Wednesday.

Twice-weekly nonstop flights connecting Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport will be available Thursdays and Sundays beginning May 2.

Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $19 each way through Friday. The promotional rate is good only for Thursday flights through June 13 for the Phoenix-Missoula route, and the offer is subject to blackout dates.

The only existing nonstop service between Arizona and Missoula — Montana’s second most-populous city — is via Allegiant Air out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in the East Valley.

Arizona-Montana route is part of larger Frontier expansion

The Arizona-Montana connection is one of 17 new nonstop routes Frontier will launch in the U.S. and Caribbean in May.

“We are excited to yet again expand our route map with a focus on underserved and overpriced markets as we head into spring,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for the Denver-based airline, said in a press release. “Increasing the number of cities with an ultra-low fare option helps ensure even more consumers can take to the skies this year to visit friends and family or experience a new destination on their travel wish list.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes one month after Frontier unveiled plans for new Sky Harbor service to two major destinations: Los Angeles and St. Louis. Those routes start in April.

