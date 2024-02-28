PHOENIX – Discount carrier Frontier Airlines announced new service between Arizona and Montana on Wednesday.

Twice-weekly nonstop flights connecting Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport will be available Thursdays and Sundays beginning May 2.

Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $19 each way through Friday. The promotional rate is good only for Thursday flights through June 13 for the Phoenix-Missoula route, and the offer is subject to blackout dates.

The only existing nonstop service between Arizona and Missoula — Montana’s second most-populous city — is via Allegiant Air out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in the East Valley.

Arizona-Montana route is part of larger Frontier expansion

The Arizona-Montana connection is one of 17 new nonstop routes Frontier will launch in the U.S. and Caribbean in May.

“We are excited to yet again expand our route map with a focus on underserved and overpriced markets as we head into spring,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for the Denver-based airline, said in a press release. “Increasing the number of cities with an ultra-low fare option helps ensure even more consumers can take to the skies this year to visit friends and family or experience a new destination on their travel wish list.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes one month after Frontier unveiled plans for new Sky Harbor service to two major destinations: Los Angeles and St. Louis. Those routes start in April.

