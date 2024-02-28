Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance Planetarium to see ‘next-generation’ update

Feb 28, 2024, 4:25 AM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


The Arizona Science Center is partnering with Cosm to update its planetarium using technology that "will transform this visitor experience." (Arizona Science Center renderings)

PHOENIX — With the help of Cosm Technology, the Arizona Science Center is making a significant investment in its Dorrance Planetarium, it announced Tuesday.

The investment includes a full update to an LED dome display with 8K+ resolution spanning nearly 60 feet in diameter. This is the third utilization of Cosm’s “CX System,” which is termed as “the comprehensive shared reality solution,” according to the technology company.

The updates will make Dorrance Planetarium the “most technologically advanced planetarium in North America and a global leader in engaging science experiences,” according to a press release.

“The reimagined Dorrance Planetarium will become a must-see for anyone who visits Arizona,” Arizona Science Center CEO Guy Labine said. “It will be an amazing asset to expand and augment our ability to educate and inspire our visitors.”

The Arizona Science Center plans to present science, education and entertainment content, including interactive astronomy presentations on a display that is “more than 100x the brightness in most planetarium projection domes.”

“We are honored and excited that Arizona Science Center selected Cosm and our LED CX System for the renovation of the Dorrance Planetarium,” Cosm COO Kirk Johnson said. “We’re thrilled to continue our decadeslong collaboration with our forward-thinking partners at Arizona Science Center and deliver the never-before-seen experiences … through arguably the most advanced immersive display technology and software available in the market today.”

The updated Dorrance Planetarium will debut to Arizona Science Center guests in early 2025.

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance Planetarium to see ‘next-generation’ update