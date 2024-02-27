Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound I-10 temporarily closed near Arizona-California border due to fiery crash

Feb 27, 2024, 6:57 AM | Updated: 8:15 am

Traffic backed up near Quartzsite...

A semi-truck rear-ended a fuel tanker near Quartzsite, by the California-Arizona border on Feb. 27, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border was temporarily closed after a fiery crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The lanes at milepost 15 near Quartzsite closed around 5:20 a.m. and reopened around 8:10 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

A semi-truck approaching traffic reportedly braked abruptly because of roadway construction and lost control, according to ABC 15. The semi-truck rear-ended a fuel tanker, and both vehicles caught fire.

Both drivers involved in the crash reported minor injuries.

Motorists were detouring onto eastbound Dome Rock Road and re-entering the highway at Quartzsite Avenue.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

