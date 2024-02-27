Eastbound I-10 temporarily closed near Arizona-California border due to fiery crash
Feb 27, 2024, 6:57 AM | Updated: 8:15 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border was temporarily closed after a fiery crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The lanes at milepost 15 near Quartzsite closed around 5:20 a.m. and reopened around 8:10 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
A semi-truck approaching traffic reportedly braked abruptly because of roadway construction and lost control, according to ABC 15. The semi-truck rear-ended a fuel tanker, and both vehicles caught fire.
Both drivers involved in the crash reported minor injuries.
Motorists were detouring onto eastbound Dome Rock Road and re-entering the highway at Quartzsite Avenue.
