PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border was temporarily closed after a fiery crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The lanes at milepost 15 near Quartzsite closed around 5:20 a.m. and reopened around 8:10 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

A semi-truck approaching traffic reportedly braked abruptly because of roadway construction and lost control, according to ABC 15. The semi-truck rear-ended a fuel tanker, and both vehicles caught fire.

Both drivers involved in the crash reported minor injuries.

Motorists were detouring onto eastbound Dome Rock Road and re-entering the highway at Quartzsite Avenue.

