Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman arrested on nearly 150 animal abuse and neglect charges

Feb 26, 2024, 10:00 AM

Mugshot of Jill Houchens, who was arrested Feb. 19, 2024, on 146 counts of animal abuse and neglect...

Jill Houchens was arrested Feb. 19, 2024, on 146 counts of animal abuse and neglect in Hereford, Arizona. (Cochise County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Cochise County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona woman faces nearly 150 charges after more than 20 animals, including five that were dead, were removed from her property earlier this month, authorities said.

Jill Houchens, 56, was booked on 146 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, including 27 felonies, on Feb. 19, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation was launched Feb. 6 in response to reports that multiple animals were being kept in unsanitary conditions on Houchens’ property in Hereford, an unincorporated community about 95 miles southeast of Tucson. She also allegedly had dead animals in a freezer in her home.

Houchens was known to operate animal rescue and pet sitting services, CCSO said.

What did authorities find in Arizona animal abuse case?

County animal control officers and deputies served a search warrant on Feb. 9 and found animals living in squalor, with no clean area for them to stand and little or no water or food available.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities removed 19 live animals and five dead ones. Eight of the surviving animals required medical attention for embedded nails, infections, severe matting and other issues.

According to Tucson TV station KVOA, Houchens is a former Cochise County animal control officer with a reputation as an animal advocate.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sun at high noon over a prison....

SuElen Rivera

Man sentenced to over 5 years for coordinating drug smuggling into Arizona

A man was sentenced last week to over five years in prison for his role in coordinating drug smuggling into Arizona, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Blurry photo of an ambulance with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

1 teenager killed, another seriously injured in rollover collision in Phoenix

One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured in a rollover collision in northwest Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Mesa man smiles for picture!...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Mesa man with cognitive disability

A silver alert was issued Sunday night for a Mesa man with a cognitive disability last seen in Mesa, authorities said.

5 hours ago

The Grand Canyon Railway returns on March 2. (Grand Canyon Railway)...

David Veenstra

Grand Canyon Railway to run train pulled by steam engine on select dates this year

The Grand Canyon Railway resumes operations this weekend, offering departures every first Saturday of the month through October.

6 hours ago

Downtown Chandler BBQ festival 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival bringing beer, music, games, smoked meats this weekend

Whiskey, beer, live music and games are in store for the Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival at the Dr. A.J. Chandler Park East on March 2 and 3.

6 hours ago

The Tempe Gateway building at 222 S. Mill Ave. will be home to some new tenants. (Kevin Korczyk Pho...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Ports America signs lease at Tempe Gateway following renovations

Activity is picking up following a significant renovation of the common area spaces at Tempe Gateway, including Ports America.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Arizona woman arrested on nearly 150 animal abuse and neglect charges