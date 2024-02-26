Water conservation rebate program expanding in city of Surprise...

PHOENIX — An expanded water conservation rebate program in Surprise is offering residents the chance to save hundreds of dollars, according to a city announcement.

Those who remove water-inefficient turf from their homes, HOA and commercial properties can benefit from some of the expanded rebates. Those who install irrigation controllers or water-efficient landscaping can also apply.

“All qualified water users in Surprise can save money and water thanks to the new water conservation rebate programs,” the city said.

What are the upgrades to Surprise’s water conservation rebate program?

The city is accepting applications for four rebate types:

Single-family turf removal.

Single-family new home low-water-use landscape installation.

Installation of a WaterSense-labeled irrigation controller.

Turf removal for HOAs, multifamily and commercial water customers.

Those applying for the single-family turf removal rebate can get $2 per square foot of turf removed. The rebate is capped at $2,000.

Participants will need pre-eligibility approval from the city’s Water Conservation Office before completing their applications.

The application deadline for this rebate is March 31, 2026, while the deadline for the other three rebates is May 1, 2026.

Those who install a water-efficient landscape on their properties can get a $400 rebate. Eligible properties have to be new, singly-family residential homes bought and built within the past two years of one’s application. Plants used in the landscape have to be on the drought-tolerant plant list from the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

To get the WaterSense rebate, Surprise residents will need a receipt of purchase from July 1, 2023 through May 1, 2026. They can get up to $125. The application is online.

HOAs, multifamily and commercial water customers can get up to $6,000 for removing water-inefficient turf.

The city shared a detailed guide to the water conservation rebates, which explains who is eligible and how to apply for each rebate.

