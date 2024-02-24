Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police search for suspect after 2 people were shot in Glendale

Feb 24, 2024, 10:00 AM

(City of Glendale Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot two people in Glendale early Saturday.

Officers responded to an area near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4:20 a.m. after receiving a call that reported shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, police found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing at the scene as a search for the suspect continued.

