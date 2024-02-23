Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch for multiple restrictions on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

Feb 23, 2024, 7:33 AM

A nighttime time-elapse photo shows lights streaking across Interstate 10 at US 60 in metro Phoenix...

Detours are scheduled for Interstate 10 and US 60 in metro Phoenix for the weekend starting Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Drivers should be on alert for lane restrictions and closures on multiple metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, with an emphasis on the East Valley.

The only full closure on the Arizona Department of Transportation schedule is for US 60 in east Mesa. The westbound highway will be closed from Crismon Road to Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The following ramps to westbound US 60 will also be closed along with the highway: southbound Loop 202, Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road.

For a detour, motorists can exit westbound US 60 before Crismon Road and take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to bypass the closure.

Work continues on I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Several other areas will have lane restrictions and/or ramp closures starting Friday, ADOT said.

RELATED STORIES

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 will reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road in Tempe to 40th Street in Phoenix from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for barrier work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The $775 million project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What are the other Valley freeway restrictions this weekend?

Further south along I-10, the westbound ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed for paving from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The ramps from Baseline Road to westbound I-10 and from eastbound I-10 to Baseline Road will also be closed.

Also on I-10, the eastbound off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

Moving east, traffic on the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be restricted to the two left lanes overnight Sunday and Monday for lane striping. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 will also be closed. The restrictions are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona and New York attorneys battle over extraditing murder suspect

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said New York City authorities can extradite a murder suspect, but after he’s prosecuted for violent crimes in metro Phoenix. This comes in response to recent remarks by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that garnered national attention. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images

29 minutes ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Festival highlighting Arizona’s wildlife, scenery taking place in the Valley this weekend

A festival highlighting Arizona's animals, its landscape and everything in between is taking place in the Phoenix area this weekend.

39 minutes ago

An Arizona Public Service worker wearing a helmet and yellow vest holds a yellow pole while working...

Kevin Stone

Arizona utility regulators approve rate hike for APS, the state’s largest electric company

APS customers will soon see higher bills after regulators approved a rate hike Thursday night for the state's largest electric utility company.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

2 arrested in southern Arizona after drug, firearms discovered at multiple properties

Two people were arrested last week after the discovery of a cache of firearms and drugs on their Arizona properties, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies stand guard in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation an...

KTAR.com

California man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for Arizona elections official

A California man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a Maricopa County Recorder's Office official after the 2022 election.

6 hours ago

14th annual Dog Days of Glendale event 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Annual Dog Days of Glendale festival returns this weekend

The 14th annual Dog Days of Glendale event will take place at Glendale Landmark School on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Watch for multiple restrictions on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend