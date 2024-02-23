PHOENIX — Drivers should be on alert for lane restrictions and closures on multiple metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, with an emphasis on the East Valley.

The only full closure on the Arizona Department of Transportation schedule is for US 60 in east Mesa. The westbound highway will be closed from Crismon Road to Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The following ramps to westbound US 60 will also be closed along with the highway: southbound Loop 202, Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road.

For a detour, motorists can exit westbound US 60 before Crismon Road and take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to bypass the closure.

🚧 US 60 westbound closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202.

🚧 I-10 westbound transition ramp to US 60 eastbound closed.

Work continues on I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Several other areas will have lane restrictions and/or ramp closures starting Friday, ADOT said.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 will reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road in Tempe to 40th Street in Phoenix from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for barrier work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The $775 million project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What are the other Valley freeway restrictions this weekend?

Further south along I-10, the westbound ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed for paving from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The ramps from Baseline Road to westbound I-10 and from eastbound I-10 to Baseline Road will also be closed.

Also on I-10, the eastbound off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

Moving east, traffic on the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be restricted to the two left lanes overnight Sunday and Monday for lane striping. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 will also be closed. The restrictions are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

