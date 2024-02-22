Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Old Town Scottsdale’s 1st microdistillery opens in former Blue Clover Distillery space

Feb 22, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


The space offers various craft cocktails with gin and vodka made in-house. (One Handsome Bastard photo) Interior of micro-distillery in Old Town Scottsdale Those sitting in the dining room will be able to see the the copper distilling equipment. (One Handsome Bastard photo)

PHOENIX – A new microdistillery with a saucy name is now open in Old Town Scottsdale, according to a Wednesday company announcement.

One Handsome Bastard is at 7042 E Indian School Rd. in Old Town Scottsdale. The address may ring a bell for fans of Blue Clover Distillery, which previously occupied the space.

Now, One Handsome Bastard distills and manufactures its small-batch gun and vodka onsite in partnership with Blue Clover Spirits.

“We’re excited to announce that our journey continues with a new name and a bold new vision under One Handsome Bastard,” according to Blue Clover Distillery’s website.

What’s with the edgy new name?

One Handsome Bastard is more than a rebrand. It also represents leaders’ desires to take the space in a different direction.

RELATED STORIES

Mother-daughter duo Trish and Bren Ritchie own and operate the space, which is a tribute to the late Brad Ritchie. He was a a 56-year-old lover of cocktails and vodka who died from cancer in 2022.

He was a fearless and confident man who would wake up, look in the mirror and say, “That is one handsome bastard!” Now that his mother and daughter can’t hear him say that anymore, they  turned it into the name of their new distillery.

To honor his memory, they’ll donate 10% of profits from their vodka sales to a local nonprofit that supports the fight against cancer. However, the company announcement didn’t specify the name of the nonprofit.

“One Handsome Bastard is not just about crafting exceptional spirits but celebrating life and cultivating community,” Trish Ritchie said in a statement. “We invite the Valley to raise a glass with us. It’s for a good cause.”

What does One Handsome Bastard at Old Town Scottsdale have to offer?

Sprits from this location are straight from the still to the bottle, according to One Handsome Bastard’s website. The distillery uses water from a “specialized reverse osmosis system” that improves its taste. Then the water goes through a high-quality charcoal filter to ensure the vodka and gin served there is high-quality.

Craft cocktails, bar food and a modern-industrial vibe are some of the hallmarks of the new space. There are hanging Edison bulbs, a poured-concrete bar and a view of the copper distilling equipment from the dining room. There is also an outdoor patio and sliding garage doors in the bar.

It is open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. It will also be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Happy hour takes place Mondays through Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cocktails are half-priced and wine and beer go for $1 off.

