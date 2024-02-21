Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale man accused in animal cruelty case arrested in Alabama

Feb 21, 2024, 3:00 PM

Lester Paul Richmond was arrested in Alabama on Feb. 16, 2024, on animal cruelty charges. (Pike Cou...

Lester Paul Richmond was arrested in Alabama on Feb. 16, 2024, on animal cruelty charges. (Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man accused in an animal cruelty case was arrested Friday in Alabama, authorities said.

Lester Paul Richmond, 36, was initially arrested in July after he was linked to the discarding of a dead dog that was found its mouth taped shut in an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street a month prior.

Richmond was subsequently released when the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to the Scottsdale Police Department for more investigation.

Authorities attempted to arrest Richmond after the case was referred back to MCAO in December, but he wasn’t able to be located.

RELATED STORIES

Richmond was arrested in Troy, Alabama, and is expected to be extradited to Arizona within the next 30 days.

“My office is grateful to the Scottsdale Police Department, the public and the Troy Police Department for their efforts in bringing this defendant to justice,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

What happened in the Scottsdale animal cruelty case?

Richmond was one of two suspects arrested in the case. Heather Auditor, 32, and Richmond were arrested following a traffic stop.

Detectives then executed a search warrant for their residence, where they found additional evidence.

The incident is said to have occurred June 27 when the body of the puppy was found by a pedestrian. According to authorities, an “extensive” investigation took place throughout the neighborhood, including looking at surveillance cameras in the area.

In addition to discovering surveillance video showing Richmond’s vehicle in the alley during the time the puppy was left there, investigators were able to obtain video of the two suspects talking about getting rid of the puppy.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, left, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvi...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County’s top prosecutor at odds with Manhattan DA over violent crime suspect

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is accusing metro Phoenix’s top prosecutor of “playing political games” with a high-profile violent crime suspect.

1 hour ago

A look inside the South Concourse terminal expansion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizo...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport debuts new terminal in time for spring travel season

After 18 months of construction, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s terminal expansion project is complete in time for the spring travel season.

2 hours ago

John Holmberg Amazing Arizonans KTAR News 92.3 FM...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Radio host John Holmberg dishes on voice work, stand-up comedy, more

Longtime Valley radio host John Holmberg is the latest guest on Mike Broomhead's Amazing Arizonans podcast, which celebrates greatness.

3 hours ago

Police are looking to identify suspects in an assault at a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vau...

Jim Sharpe

I hope I’m never NOT shocked by youth violence in the East Valley or elsewhere

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe hopes that the shock of youth violence in the East Valley and elsewhere doesn't go away because it gets normalized.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Can we prevent children from joining violent groups like Gilbert Goons?

On Jim Sharpe’s daily Sharper Point Commentary he shares his worry for his children and who they might hang out with in the years to come. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Dan + Shay performing on stage....

KTAR.com

Country singers Dan + Shay adds Phoenix stop in September on upcoming tour

Dan + Shay will perform at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 5 for their "2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour."

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Scottsdale man accused in animal cruelty case arrested in Alabama