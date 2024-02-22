PHOENIX — Technology companies and Chandler schools will celebrate science at the Chandler Innovation Fair this weekend, the city announced.

The yearly event showcases businesses, students, innovators and artists in the community. It’s part of the statewide Arizona SciTech Festival.

This free event gives attendees the opportunity to explore more than 140 science exhibits from local technology companies and Chandler schools. Many of the hands-on exhibits show how science impacts everyday life.

“Chandler uses ‘sneaky science’ by entertaining the whole family while explaining how science is important to daily life,” the city’s website said.

When and where is the 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair?

The 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair will last from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, which is at 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

The address is between Buffalo and Boston streets along Commonwealth Avenue.

Free parking is available at two parking garages near the event. This map from the city shows where to find free parking:

What to do at the science and innovation fair

All K-12 schools in Chandler can take part in this year’s innovation competition. Six winning teams will earn a $500 prize that will go to their school’s science club or program.

Five vendors will serve food at the 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair:

KEV-OG’Z Hot Dog Cart.

Amigos AZ, which serves Agua frescas.

Jasperz Island Fusion Cuisine, which serves jerk chicken tacos, jerk fish tacos, garlic noodles, oxtail egg rolls and more.

Minburi Thai, which sells Thai street food, Asian fusion dishes and vegan food.

Wiki-licious, which sells soft Hawaiian donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with different flavors.

There will also be various performances taking place on stage during the day.

Chandler’s largest employer, Intel, will set up a tent where volunteers will show students how to assemble tiny robots.

This is also the first year ASML, a manufacturer of chip-making equipment, is a sponsor of the event. It will have a tent showing its work in the semiconductor industry.

Northrop Grumman, which sponsors the event, will launch a rocket every 30 minutes. Its scientists and engineers will have over 30 interactive activities on display. Kids can collect stamps as they complete each activity.

There’s also a treat for sports lovers. The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Jam Truck will be at the Chandler Innovation Fair.

There will also be an interactive space in the nearby Downtown Chandler Library, which has an open house from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors can explore the 3D printer, digital studio and laser cutter.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.