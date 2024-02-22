Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler Innovation Fair to celebrate innovation with hundreds of hands-on science exhibits

Feb 22, 2024, 4:35 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Chandler Innovation Fair 2024 Northrop Grumman, which sponsors the event, will launch a rocket every 30 minutes. (Chandler Innovation Fair photo/via X) Students from various high schools in Chandler will set up tents to showcase their tech skills. (Perry High School photo/via X) 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair K-12 students will show off various projects. (Andersen Elementary photo/via X) Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke visited the fair in 2023 to support student scientists. (Knox Gifted Academy photo/via X) Chandler Innovation Fair photos for 2023

PHOENIX — Technology companies and Chandler schools will celebrate science at the Chandler Innovation Fair this weekend, the city announced.

The yearly event showcases businesses, students, innovators and artists in the community. It’s part of the statewide Arizona SciTech Festival.

This free event gives attendees the opportunity to explore more than 140 science exhibits from local technology companies and Chandler schools. Many of the hands-on exhibits show how science impacts everyday life.

“Chandler uses ‘sneaky science’ by entertaining the whole family while explaining how science is important to daily life,” the city’s website said.

When and where is the 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair?

The 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair will last from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, which is at 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

The address is between Buffalo and Boston streets along Commonwealth Avenue.

Free parking is available at two parking garages near the event. This map from the city shows where to find free parking:

What to do at the science and innovation fair

All K-12 schools in Chandler can take part in this year’s innovation competition. Six winning teams will earn a $500 prize that will go to their school’s science club or program.

RELATED STORIES

Five vendors will serve food at the 2024 Chandler Innovation Fair:

  • KEV-OG’Z Hot Dog Cart.
  • Amigos AZ, which serves Agua frescas.
  • Jasperz Island Fusion Cuisine, which serves jerk chicken tacos, jerk fish tacos, garlic noodles, oxtail egg rolls and more.
  • Minburi Thai, which sells Thai street food, Asian fusion dishes and vegan food.
  • Wiki-licious, which sells soft Hawaiian donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with different flavors.

There will also be various performances taking place on stage during the day.

Chandler’s largest employer, Intel, will set up a tent where volunteers will show students how to assemble tiny robots.

This is also the first year ASML, a manufacturer of chip-making equipment, is a sponsor of the event. It will have a tent showing its work in the semiconductor industry.

Northrop Grumman, which sponsors the event, will launch a rocket every 30 minutes. Its scientists and engineers will have over 30 interactive activities on display. Kids can collect stamps as they complete each activity.

There’s also a treat for sports lovers. The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Jam Truck will be at the Chandler Innovation Fair.

There will also be an interactive space in the nearby Downtown Chandler Library, which has an open house from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors can explore the 3D printer, digital studio and laser cutter.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Brunson Lee elementary school district sign...

KTAR.com

Police investigating shooting near elementary school in east Phoenix

Police were investigating a shooting near an elementary school in Phoenix Thursday morning, authorities said. 

52 minutes ago

One Handsome Bastard photo...

Serena O'Sullivan

Old Town Scottsdale’s 1st microdistillery opens in former Blue Clover Distillery space

The space previously occupied by Blue Clover Distillery is now known as One Handsome Bastard. The name honors the late Brad Ritchie.

3 hours ago

gavel photo threatening federal...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to over 7 years for trying to traffic methamphetamine

A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Tucson man to over seven years in prison for drug trafficking, officials announced on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

The Arizona National Guard wants help in creating its new design for its specialty license plate. (...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard holding contest to design license plate

The Arizona National Guard has opened a contest to let the public design its specialty license plate.

4 hours ago

Mesa homicide suspect arrested in connection to Feb. 4 murder...

KTAR.com

Mesa police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing a victim in his apartment

A Mesa homicide suspect has been arrested, police announced on Wednesday. Mario Ortiz Jr. allegedly killed a 29-year-old man on Feb. 4.

12 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Chandler Innovation Fair to celebrate innovation with hundreds of hands-on science exhibits