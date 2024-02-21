PHOENIX — On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with longtime Valley radio host John Holmberg.

He’s the morning drive host of “Holmberg’s Morning Sickness” on 97.9 KUPD. He’s hosted the show for over 20 years and is the best known host in Arizona radio.

John is one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. He was raised here in the Valley. His local perspective and knowledge of current events is a big part of his success.

His humor is raw and cutting. He does voices as well as many of the celebrities you see on TV and in movies. John also does stand-up and is a great joke writer.

He is also a supporter of public safety and uses his platform to raise awareness and money for local organizations. John is one of the biggest advocates for animals and has raised a lot of money for animal rescues.

I’ve been a fan for a very long time. He is one of the funniest and most intelligent people I’ve met. I think you’re going to like this conversation as much as I did.

