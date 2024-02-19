PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride announced the headliners for the 2024 Rainbows Festival in an announcement last week.

The festival will take place March 23-24 at the Heritage Square Historic District in Phoenix, which is at 113 N. 6th St.

Festival hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

British vocalist and actress Luciana will play on March 23 at 5 p.m. and drag performer, actor and comedian Lady Bunny will hop on the stage on March 24 at 5 p.m. Bunny is well-known for founding Wigstock, an annual outdoor drag festival that began in 1984 in Manhattan, New York.

What else is there to do at the 2024 Rainbows Festival?

Entertainment will also come in the form of the Phoenix Pride royalty, which will feature the newly crowned Miss and Mister Pride and the reigning Mx. Phoenix Pride. There will also be a competition for the titles of Miss and Mister Junior Phoenix Pride.

The yearly Rainbow Festival also has a street fair that extends over three-and-a-half acres. Local food vendors, booths and activities from Arizona businesses will be there. Various community organizations and civic leaders will also join the fun.

The two-day event is free and open for all. It’s family- and pet-friendly. The theme for this year’s festival is “Unapologetically ME!”

Over 30,000 revelers celebrated the 2024 Rainbows Festival last year over the course of the weekend. Event organizers expect the number to be even bigger this year.

Phoenix Pride has helmed the 2024 Rainbows Festival since 2012. Phoenix Pride Executive Director Mike Fornelli said he can’t wait to see rainbow flags soaring around Heritage Square.

“Our community continues to face attacks from lawmakers pushing harmful policies, particularly targeting transgender kids, but we will respond as we always do: by coming together as a community to create a safe space where everyone will be welcome and accepted, as they are and for who they are,” Fornelli said in a statement. “As a community, we lead by example, and this year’s Rainbows Festival will be the embodiment of the supportive and positive world we are working to build for everyone.”

