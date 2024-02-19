Close
ARIZONA NEWS

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko files to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Feb 19, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:26 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko is stepping away from Capitol Hill and eyeing a spot on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

According to her filing, she will be running to replace Clint Hickman in District 4, a district that has traditionally elected Republicans.

Hickman, a Republican, was appointed to the position in 2013, holding the West Valley district for more than a decade.

Lesko, also a Republican, won a special election in 2018 for her U.S. House of Representatives seat and won reelections three times since then.

Lesko thanked Hickman for his service to the community in a post on X on Friday.

Hickman announced he would not run for reelection on Thursday and explained the decision on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show a day later.

“What drove me out is I think I’ve done enough and I want to be here for my family,” Hickman said.

Lesko will campaign against two other candidates who are being considered.

Rob Caterbury, a 20-year Navy veteran, and Dr. Bob Branch, a businessman, are both projected to compete with Lesko on the ballot.

Voters will select a new District 4 supervisor in November.

