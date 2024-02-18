Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Tempe while transporting a medical passenger

Feb 18, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:16 am

One patient was on board a helicopter that was forced to make an emergency landing in Tempe. (Tempe Fire photo)

BY TOM KUEBEL


PHOENIX — Landing a helicopter can be difficult under normal circumstances; on Saturday a medical chopper made an emergency landing on a field in Tempe.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, the helicopter experienced a mechanical issue that prompted emergency protocols to be put in place.

Those protocols required an immediate landing.

An off-road location near the Loop 202 and McClintock Drive was determined to be the safest place to land.

One medical patient was on board when the pilot found the piece of earth to bring the party down.

Officials said it landed upright on its skids in the less-than-ideal conditions.

A second helicopter was dispatched to pick up the patient and fly them to the hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

