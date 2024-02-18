Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Deadly crash kills 87-year-old man in north Phoenix

Feb 17, 2024, 7:25 PM

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal collision which left an 87-year-old man dead on Saturday in north Phoenix.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. southwest of where state Route 51 meets the Loop 101.

Officers found two vehicles with extensive damage when they arrived to the scene, according to authorities. The driver of a teal vehicle, 87-year-old Ivan Teklic, was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Teklic later died of his injuries at the hospital while the driver and passenger of a black vehicle did not sustain serious injuries. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

Detectives who responded to the incident learned that the black vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on 32nd Street when it collided with Teklic’s vehicle which was turning left from Behrend Drive onto 32nd Street.

Authorities will make a decision on any possible charges once the investigation is complete.

