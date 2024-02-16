Close
Man who was held but released after fatal shooting in Phoenix arrested 2 months later

Feb 16, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm

William Murray was arrested Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, for second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Phoenix last year. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting near a car wash in Phoenix last year, authorities said.

William Murray, 30, was initially detained at the scene but later released. After investigators worked the case for two months, Murray was taken into custody and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Clean Freak Car Wash on 44th Street just north of McDowell Road, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Brandon Smith with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said Murray allegedly shot Smith. who was experiencing homelessness, after an altercation. Murray was detained temporarily after the shooting.

In a post-arrest interview, Murray said he shot Smith because he was scared since the victim was bigger than him.

Murray was being held on a $250,000 bond.

