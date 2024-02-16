PHOENIX — The Queen Creek Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a vehicle that was in the area where Preston Lord was fatally assaulted.

The driver inside the vehicle could be a potential witness to another incident that took place on Oct. 28, near the scene of the homicide, police said in a social media post.

The vehicle is thought to have been parked by 194th Street, north of Via Del Oro, near Chandler Heights and Sossaman roads.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Queen Creek Police Department at 480-358-3575 or by email.

What happened to 16-year-old Preston Lord?

Preston Lord was assaulted at a Halloween party in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho on Oct. 28. He died two days later at the hospital.

Approximately 30 minutes before the report of Lord’s assault, police had responded to a juvenile disturbance at 194th Street and Via Del Oro.

When officers arrived at the scene, there were a number of teenagers leaving the area, but they weren’t participating in illegal activities, police said.

The Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges to MCAO against seven suspects on Dec. 28, nearly two months after Lord died.

Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show the police report for Lord’s case is about 1,800 pages. Prosecutors also have to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos, according to Mitchell.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.