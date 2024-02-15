Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fire tears through 2 businesses in Bisbee’s historic downtown district

Feb 15, 2024, 7:35 AM

Google Street View image of the Many Fine Things Gallery and Bisbee Oil & Vinegar storefronts in Bi...

A fire broke out at the Many Fine Things Gallery and Bisbee Oil & Vinegar shop in Bisbee, Arizona, on Wednesday night, Feb. 14, 2024. (Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

PHOENIX – An overnight fire tore through two businesses on historic Main Street in downtown Bisbee, authorities said.

The flames were contained to the Many Fine Things Gallery and Bisbee Oil & Vinegar buildings, the city said in a Facebook post early Thursday.

Much of the structures’ brick façade was laying in the street, according to the post.

Main Street was expected to be closed through Thursday. The Copper Queen Library will open only if the fire trucks and barriers are removed, the city said.

Bisbee, a former mining town in Cochise County, is located about 100 miles southeast of Tucson and 10 miles north of the Arizona-Mexico border.

The city, which was incorporated in 1902, has developed into a haven for artists. The downtown district is a popular tourist destination with shops and galleries in well-preserved historic buildings lining the narrow streets.

