ARIZONA NEWS

Operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale leads to 158 arrests

Feb 15, 2024, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:06 am

Human trafficking sting in Scottsdale leads to 158 arrests...

A multi-agency operation from Jan. 28-Feb. 10, 2024, targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale led to the arrests of 158 people. (Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A recent multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale led to the arrests of 158 people, authorities said.

The 12-day operation, which took place from Jan. 23 to Feb. 10, aimed to apprehend people engaged in the solicitation of sex, exploitation of minors and participation in the sex trade and human trafficking, the Scottsdale Police Department said. The operations were conducted using decoys, ensuring no children were involved.

Of the arrests, there were 121 misdemeanors and 37 felonies, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The sting resulted in various charges, including child sex trafficking, prostitution, pandering, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, possession of narcotic drugs and felony flight.

The Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) led the operation.

Multiple agencies worked with Scottsdale Police to catch the suspected predators, including the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Phoenix, Goodyear, Avondale, Mesa, Buckeye and Surprise police departments.

