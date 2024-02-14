Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Charles Lucking appointed to fill Arizona House seat vacated by Amish Shah

Feb 14, 2024, 1:55 PM

Charles Lucking was appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives on Feb. 14, 2024. (Arizona Ho...

Charles Lucking was appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives on Feb. 14, 2024. (Arizona House Democrats and KTAR News Photos)

(Arizona House Democrats and KTAR News Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Charles Lucking was appointed Wednesday by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill the Arizona House of Representatives seat vacated by Amish Shah earlier this month.

Lucking, a Democrat, will serve in the Legislative District 5 seat, which encompasses portions of central and north Phoenix, through the November general election.

“I’m very excited and honored to be representing LD 5 in the legislature,” Lucking said in a press release. “Arizona is facing a mountain of very complex challenges, such as our housing crisis. I’m eager to get started doing the hard work as a servant of the people to implement real solutions for all Arizonans.”

RELATED STORIES

Shah stepped down Feb. 1, citing the need to focus on his run for Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Lucking is an attorney at Community Legal Services and previously served in the Peace Corps.

“Charles Lucking is not only a long-time resident of LD5, he is also a fifth-generation Arizonan with a deep commitment to serving his community,” District 3 Supervisor Bill Gates said in a press release.

“When interviewing him, it was clear that he will be laser-focused on creating more affordable housing and addressing the budget deficit head on.”

How many Democratic openings remain in the Arizona Legislature?

The Board of Supervisors was tasked with filling four Democratic positions this session, with three completed as of Wednesday.

Rep. Athena Salman stepped down in December to work for a nonprofit organization that promotes reproductive rights. Jevin Hodge, who narrowly lost to Schweikert in 2022, filled her position.

Rep. Jennifer Longdon resigned from her District 5 seat in January to pursue a new career opportunity. Sarah Ligouri was appointed to the seat last Thursday.

Rep. Leezah Sun stepped down Jan. 31 before the House had a chance to vote on expelling her following an ethics investigation. Her seat hasn’t yet been filled, but the final three candidates were nominated Tuesday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Mecum collector car auction returns to Glendale March 5-9 (Mecum Auction Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Mecum collector car auction returns to Glendale with over 2,000 classic vehicles

The Mecum auction will return in March for its sixth annual auction at State Farm Stadium. The auction will run Tuesday through Saturday.

2 hours ago

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona takes selfies during a Donald Trump rally on ...

Kevin Stone

Senate hopeful Kari Lake says she aims to unite Arizona GOP after getting key endorsement

Kari Lake said Wednesday a new endorsement from the U.S. Senate Republican fundraising arm is a sign that she can unite the party in Arizona.

4 hours ago

Arizona turned 112 years old on Wednesday. (Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

5 things to know about Arizona as it celebrates 112 years of statehood

Sharing a birthday with a holiday is always tough on kids. In this case, the kid is Arizona, which turned 112 on Wednesday, also Valentine's Day.

5 hours ago

Water flows from the Bartlett Dam west of metro Phoenix in March 2023....

Kevin Stone

Second consecutive wet winter is a big win for Valley’s water supply

Arizona’s second consecutive wet winter is big win for the Valley’s water supply, as SRP reservoirs near capacity.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Suspects make off with ATM after driving stolen truck into Arizona gas station

A search is underway for two suspects who stole an ATM machine in Arizona using a stolen truck on Sunday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Country music star Kenny Chesney performs...

Kevin Stone

Country superstar Kenny Chesney adds Phoenix show to ‘Sun Goes Down 2024’ tour

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Charles Lucking appointed to fill Arizona House seat vacated by Amish Shah