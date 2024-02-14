PHOENIX — Charles Lucking was appointed Wednesday by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill the Arizona House of Representatives seat vacated by Amish Shah earlier this month.

Lucking, a Democrat, will serve in the Legislative District 5 seat, which encompasses portions of central and north Phoenix, through the November general election.

“I’m very excited and honored to be representing LD 5 in the legislature,” Lucking said in a press release. “Arizona is facing a mountain of very complex challenges, such as our housing crisis. I’m eager to get started doing the hard work as a servant of the people to implement real solutions for all Arizonans.”

Shah stepped down Feb. 1, citing the need to focus on his run for Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Lucking is an attorney at Community Legal Services and previously served in the Peace Corps.

“Charles Lucking is not only a long-time resident of LD5, he is also a fifth-generation Arizonan with a deep commitment to serving his community,” District 3 Supervisor Bill Gates said in a press release.

“When interviewing him, it was clear that he will be laser-focused on creating more affordable housing and addressing the budget deficit head on.”

How many Democratic openings remain in the Arizona Legislature?

The Board of Supervisors was tasked with filling four Democratic positions this session, with three completed as of Wednesday.

Rep. Athena Salman stepped down in December to work for a nonprofit organization that promotes reproductive rights. Jevin Hodge, who narrowly lost to Schweikert in 2022, filled her position.

Rep. Jennifer Longdon resigned from her District 5 seat in January to pursue a new career opportunity. Sarah Ligouri was appointed to the seat last Thursday.

Rep. Leezah Sun stepped down Jan. 31 before the House had a chance to vote on expelling her following an ethics investigation. Her seat hasn’t yet been filled, but the final three candidates were nominated Tuesday.

