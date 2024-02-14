Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Country superstar Kenny Chesney adds Phoenix show to ‘Sun Goes Down 2024’ tour

Feb 14, 2024, 8:41 AM

Country music star Kenny Chesney performs...

Kenny Chesney will perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on July 24, 2024. (AP File Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

(AP File Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer.

The four-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year added a July 24 outdoor concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre to his “Sun Goes Down 2024” tour, with Megan Moroney opening the show.

Presales are underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday.

Most of the previously announced “Sun Goes Down 2024” shows are in stadiums, so the Valley date will be a change of pace.

“There is nothing like being out on the lawn with your friends, or even under the pavilion, on a clear night hearing the music and just being in the moment,” Chesney said in a press release. “You can do some things in that environment you can’t at a stadium. It’s less production, less massive, but there’s a real sense of connection that is undeniable.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native’s last two Arizona concerts, in 2016 and 2018, were at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to setlist.fm.

By the time he gets back to Phoenix, Chesney’s new album will be out. “Born,” which features the advance single “Take Her Home,” will be released March 29.

