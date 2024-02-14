PHOENIX – Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer.

The four-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year added a July 24 outdoor concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre to his “Sun Goes Down 2024” tour, with Megan Moroney opening the show.

I can't wait to bring the #SunGoesDownTour with special guest @_megmoroney to @fordidahocenter on July 11 and @TS_Resort Amphitheatre on July 24. Join @NoShoesNation for first access to pre-sale tickets starting tomorrow at 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public this… pic.twitter.com/18cJgmCOhh — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 12, 2024

Presales are underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday.

Most of the previously announced “Sun Goes Down 2024” shows are in stadiums, so the Valley date will be a change of pace.

“There is nothing like being out on the lawn with your friends, or even under the pavilion, on a clear night hearing the music and just being in the moment,” Chesney said in a press release. “You can do some things in that environment you can’t at a stadium. It’s less production, less massive, but there’s a real sense of connection that is undeniable.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native’s last two Arizona concerts, in 2016 and 2018, were at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to setlist.fm.

By the time he gets back to Phoenix, Chesney’s new album will be out. “Born,” which features the advance single “Take Her Home,” will be released March 29.

