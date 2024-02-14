Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspects make off with ATM after driving stolen truck into Arizona gas station

Feb 14, 2024, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Two suspects lifting the ATM machine. Suspect 1. Suspect 2. Person of interest 1. Rear view of stolen truck used to steal ATM machine. Suspect truck. Second person of interest.

PHOENIX — A search is underway for suspects who took an ATM machine in northwestern Arizona using a stolen truck over the weekend, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a business around 8 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 15 in Littlefield, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. The caller reported that two men backed a truck into the front of a gas station and stole the machine.

While authorities investigated the incident, they discovered the truck was stolen two days before from a landscaping company in nearby Mesquite, Nevada.

What happened to the money in the stolen ATM?

Later that Sunday, authorities in Mesquite found the truck abandoned, with the ATM machine in the back, the sheriff’s office said. All of the cash had been taken from the machine.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities are also trying to locate two men labeled as “persons of interest.” Surveillance video showed them with the suspects before the theft. They also were seen getting in and out of a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Country music star Kenny Chesney performs...

Kevin Stone

Country superstar Kenny Chesney adds Phoenix show to ‘Sun Goes Down 2024’ tour

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County election workers remove ballots from a drop box on Nov. 8, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona....

Associated Press

Group challenges restrictions on ballot drop box monitoring in Arizona election manual

A new lawsuit zeroes in on instructions for preventing voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona’s election procedures manual.

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Fire sweeps through mobile home in west Phoenix; 1 hospitalized for burns

One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a fire swept through a mobile home in west Phoenix, officials said.

5 hours ago

Santana and Counting Crows coming to Phoenix for 2024 tour...

Serena O'Sullivan

Santana and Counting Crows pick Phoenix for the final stop of their ‘Oneness’ tour

Santana and Counting Crows will wrap up their 2024 "Oneness" tour with a Phoenix concert on Sept. 2 at the Footprint Center.

6 hours ago

The 2024 Arizona State Fair will have a birthday theme. (Arizona State Fair Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona State Fair announces 2024 dates, birthday theme for 140th anniversary

The Arizona State Fair will return in September with a birthday theme as the event celebrates its 140th anniversary.

6 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Documentary highlighting Valley fire department’s 100-year history now available to watch

A Valley fire department launched a documentary that invites viewers on a nostalgic journey, chronicling the evolution of the department.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Suspects make off with ATM after driving stolen truck into Arizona gas station