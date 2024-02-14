PHOENIX — A search is underway for suspects who took an ATM machine in northwestern Arizona using a stolen truck over the weekend, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a business around 8 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 15 in Littlefield, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. The caller reported that two men backed a truck into the front of a gas station and stole the machine.

While authorities investigated the incident, they discovered the truck was stolen two days before from a landscaping company in nearby Mesquite, Nevada.

What happened to the money in the stolen ATM?

Later that Sunday, authorities in Mesquite found the truck abandoned, with the ATM machine in the back, the sheriff’s office said. All of the cash had been taken from the machine.

Authorities are also trying to locate two men labeled as “persons of interest.” Surveillance video showed them with the suspects before the theft. They also were seen getting in and out of a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.