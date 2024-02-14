Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fire sweeps through mobile home in west Phoenix; 1 hospitalized for burns

Feb 14, 2024, 6:15 AM | Updated: 6:16 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a rapid fire incident at a mobile home in west Phoenix, officials said.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire around 4 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a single mobile home with heavy flames and smoke, with the fire spreading to a nearby vehicle and threatening neighboring units. Hose lines were used while crews searched for victims.

“Crews extinguished the main body of the fire, obtained all clears on the threatened occupancies, and prevented any extension to the nearby units,” Capt. Shaun DuBois said in a press release.

One person was hospitalized for minor burns, and two people were displaced due to the fire.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to help those impacted.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The Phoenix and Tolleson fire departments responded to the blaze.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

