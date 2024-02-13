Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona GOP leaders sue Biden administration over Grand Canyon-area national monument

Feb 13, 2024, 7:00 AM

President Joe Biden smiles after signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni ...

President Joe Biden smiles after signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni National Monument at the Red Butte Airfield, Aug. 8, 2023, in Tusayan, Arizona. On Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, the Arizona Legislature's top two Republicans filed a lawsuit alleging that Biden's creation of the monument near Grand Canyon National Park exceeded his legal authority. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Arizona Legislature’s top two Republicans have challenged Democratic President Joe Biden’s creation of a new national monument last summer just outside Grand Canyon National Park, alleging he exceeded his legal authority in making that designation under a century-old law that lets presidents protect sites considered historically or culturally important.

In a lawsuit filed Monday against Biden, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma alleged Biden’s decision to designate the new monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act wasn’t limited to preserving objects of historic or scientific value and isn’t confined to the “the smallest area compatible with the proper care and management of the objects to be protected.”

The monument designation will help preserve 1,562 square miles (4,046 square kilometers) just to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. The monument, called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni, turned a decadeslong vision for Native American tribes and environmentalists into a reality. Republican lawmakers and the uranium mining industry that operates in the area had opposed the designation, touting the economic benefits for the region while arguing that the mining efforts are a matter of national security.

RELATED STORIES

“Biden’s maneuver is incredibly disingenuous, as it has nothing to do with protecting actual artifacts,” Petersen said in a statement. “Instead, it aims to halt all mining, ranching, and other local uses of federal lands that are critical to our energy independence from adversary foreign nations, our food supply and the strength of our economy.”

The White House and the U.S. Department of the Interior declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Mohave County and the northern Arizona communities of Colorado City and Fredonia also sued the Biden administration as part of the challenge.

The lawsuit says Mohave County and Colorado City will see a loss of tax revenue due to reduced mining activity and that the land-use restrictions that come from a monument designation will reduce the value of surrounding land, including State Trust Land, which produces incomes that benefits Arizona’s public schools and other beneficiaries.

The Interior Department, reacting to concerns over the risk of contaminating water, enacted a 20-year moratorium on the filing of new mining claims around the national park in 2012. No uranium mines are operating in Arizona, although the Pinyon Plain Mine, just south of Grand Canyon National Park, has been under development for years. Other claims are grandfathered in. The federal government has said nearly a dozen mines within the area that have been withdrawn from new mining claims could still potentially open. Just days after Biden made the designation in northern Arizona, a federal judge in Utah dismissed a lawsuit challenging the president’s restoration of two sprawling national monuments in the state that had been downsized by then-President Donald Trump.

The judge said Biden acted within his authority when he issued proclamations restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in 2021. Both monuments are on land sacred to many Native Americans.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rodolfo Molinar...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man with Dementia last seen in Chandler

Rodolfo Molinar, who has a medical condition, was last seen in Chandler on Monday.

2 hours ago

Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Image...

KTAR.com

Arrests, ejections increased at WM Phoenix Open in 2024

Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which saw alcohol sales shut down and the gates closed at one point during the weekend.

3 hours ago

The view to the north from downtown Phoenix shows multiple construction cranes....

Kevin Stone

Valley economist says report that downgraded Phoenix’s performance is ‘massively flawed’

A Valley economist says Phoenix’s downgrade on an annual ranking of best-performing cities is no reason to panic.

3 hours ago

diaper bank program Maricopa county human services department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Diaper bank program for qualifying Valley families extended through September

Eligible families in Maricopa County can get free diapers through September thanks to a January vote from the county's board of supervisors.

3 hours ago

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters offering free drinks for a year...

Serena O'Sullivan

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opening first Arizona coffee shop in Phoenix

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, a California-based coffee chain, will offer customers the chance to win free coffee for a year on Friday.

3 hours ago

A man stands with hits hands handcuffed behind his back...

KTAR.com

9 suspects arrested in multi-agency operation targeting sexual predators in Arizona

Nine suspects were arrested for a variety of offenses in a recent multi-agency undercover operation targeting sexual predators in Arizona.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Arizona GOP leaders sue Biden administration over Grand Canyon-area national monument