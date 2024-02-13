Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arrests, ejections increased at WM Phoenix Open in 2024

Feb 13, 2024, 4:35 AM

Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Image...

Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which saw alcohol sales shut down and the gates closed at one point during the weekend.

The tournament, which ran Thursday through Sunday at TPC Scottsdale, resulted in 54 arrests and 211 ejections, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Ejections could be due to noncompliance with liquor laws, a violation of PGA rules or when a crime occurs but the victim doesn’t want to aid in the prosecution.

The 2023 tournament, which was played on the same weekend the Super Bowl was held in Glendale, saw just 18 arrests and 102 ejections.

Calls for service increased from 558 in 2023 to 653 in 2024.

A tumultuous few days at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The annual tournament got off to a rough start Thursday due to rainy conditions, which delayed play at times throughout the day.

RELATED STORIES

Friday saw a woman hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening after falling through the bleachers at the famous 16th Hole.

The next day, the tournament temporarily shut down the gates, citing the need for public safety with deteriorating conditions caused by the ongoing rain. Some ticketed fans were turned away due to the closure.

Saturday also resulted in alcohol sales being shut down around the same time the gates were closed.

Canadian Nick Taylor defeated Charley Hoffman in a playoff to win the tournament, which is set to return to Scottsdale next February.

