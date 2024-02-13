PHOENIX — California-based coffee shop Better Buzz Coffee Roasters will open its first Arizona location on Friday.

The café at 717 E. Glendale Ave, near Glendale Avenue and Seventh Street, will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Amanda Cameron, the company’s marketing vice president, said she’s excited about the brand’s expansion outside of the Golden State.

“We’re thrilled to bring Better Buzz to Phoenix and introduce our unique coffee experience to the community,” Cameron said in a statement.

“We look forward to becoming a big part of the growing coffee scene in Arizona and living the buzz life — providing our guests with exceptional coffee, food and fun in a beautifully designed new store,” she added.

What’s the buzz around Better Buzz Coffee Roasters?

The opening celebration will kick off at 4:30 a.m. The first 200 guests in line will get hats that say “Life’s better buzzed in Phoenix,” while customers who buy drinks will get a free reusable cup. Fans of the brand can get special deals — and a chance for free caffeine highs all year.

Anyone who is a rewards member for the company is eligible to win free coffee for a year. No purchases are necessary for the chance to win, although the winner must visit the store on opening day and sign up on the app. The company’s announcement didn’t say how the winner would be selected.

The Phoenix location will offer fresh pastries from a local bakery, according to the company’s announcement. The brand will also offer various specialty drinks:

– Rose water latte with ristretto, cardamom and rosewater-infused honey.

– Snickerdoodle latte.

– Moroccan spice iced latte.

– Mint-infused iced coffee.

– Horchata iced latte.

– The “best drink ever,” which is an americano with creamy vanilla.

The brand started as a coffee cart two college students set up in 2002. Since then, they’ve expanded to 22 stores in California. The Phoenix café bumps its total locations up to 23.

The company plans to open more Valley locations later this year and in and 2025.

