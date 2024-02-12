5-month-old infant dies after being found in south Phoenix bathtub

PHOENIX — A five-month-old infant died in south Phoenix after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in south Phoenix on Saturday, police said.

It was around 12 p.m. that officers responded to a call to an apartment complex at the intersection of 19th and Southern avenues.

The officers learned that the infant was unresponsive after being left unattended in the bathtub. Officers provided life-saving treatments and were relieved by fire personnel as they transferred the infant to the hospital.

While at the hospital, treatment continued until medical staff pronounced the infant dead.

Detectives took over the investigation, which is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

