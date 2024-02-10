Small plane safely lands on surface street in Goodyear

PHOENIX — A two-person airplane made an emergency landing on a surface street near Interstate-10 and Dysart Road in Goodyear on Saturday morning.

The Cessna 172 P departed from Glendale Airport and began losing oil pressure soon after taking off.

The pilot tried to land at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport, but the engine lost power and the pilot instead put the aircraft down onto Via Villa Street.

While landing, the plane struck a tree, a mailbox and an unoccupied vehicle before coming to a stop in the middle of the street.

Police said neither person in the plane was injured, nor was anyone on the ground.

The parked vehicle sustained minimal damage.

The FAA will be investigating to determine the cause of the accident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.