Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man sentenced for conspiring to smuggle 5 undocumented migrants

Feb 10, 2024, 5:45 AM

Phoenix driver sentenced for conspiring to smuggle 5 undocumented migrants...

Dinero Devon Washington, 46, tried to smuggle five migrants into the U.S., prosecutors said. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to smuggle five border crossers into the U.S., federal authorities announced Friday.

Dinero Devon Washington, 46, also faces 36 months of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Washington pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport undocumented migrants on Sept. 7, 2023, prosecutors said.

Why was the Phoenix man sentenced for conspiring to smuggle people into the U.S.?

Washington allegedly conspired to smuggle the five undocumented migrants on April 16, 2021.

Prosecutors said he and his co-conspirator, Alina Pablo, drove in a Ford F-150 toward a Border Patrol checkpoint in Ajo.

RELATED STORIES

“Border Patrol agents noted five other passengers in the vehicle, all wearing camouflaged clothing with backpacks and carpeting on their shoes,” prosecutors said.

The passengers were citizens of either Mexico or Guatemala with no permission to enter the U.S., prosecutors said.

The Phoenix office of Homeland Security Investigations handled this case. They found evidence Washington conspired to transport them after taking his cell phone and finding:

– Pin drops.
– Maps.
– Text messages.

The evidence showed he had planned and organized logistics of the smuggling effort, prosecutors said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis Uhl with the District of Arizona, Yuma handled the prosecution in this case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead after car crash in north Phoenix, police say

A man is dead after a fatal car crash that took place in north Phoenix on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

23 minutes ago

Fall injury at WM Phoenix Open leaves woman hospitalized...

Serena O'Sullivan

Woman hospitalized after falling through bleachers at WM Phoenix Open

Scottsdale Fire officials said a woman was hospitalized on Friday following a fall injury at the WM Phoenix Open.

1 hour ago

Drivers who want to plan ahead can use the city's interactive map of the race course, which details...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Marathon to cause highway ramp closures, heavy traffic and street restrictions

Drivers who want to drive through the East Valley on Saturday should prepare for closures in Mesa, officials said on Friday.

12 hours ago

Peoria fire and medical officials pulled a child out of a pool at around 4 p.m. on Friday, official...

KTAR.com

3-year-old dead after drowning in Peoria swimming pool

A child died in the hospital after being pulled out of a swimming pool in Peoria on Friday afternoon, officials said.

14 hours ago

Former Arizona Department of Corrections boss Charles Ryan received probation on Feb. 9, 2024. (AP ...

Associated Press

Former Arizona corrections boss sentenced to probation over armed 2022 standoff with police

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan was sentenced Friday to probation for his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a 2022 armed standoff at his Tempe home.

15 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Retaliation isn’t uncommon with the Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence attacks

Robert Anglen, a reporter with The Arizona Republic, joined The Chris and Joe Show to discuss the latest developments following their newest story on 17 “Gilbert Goons” and parents being sued over East Valley youth violence attacks.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix man sentenced for conspiring to smuggle 5 undocumented migrants