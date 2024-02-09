Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale preacher released from hospital 2 months after shooting

Feb 9, 2024, 3:00 PM

Hans Schmidt, 26, was released from the hospital on Feb. 9, 2024, two months after he was shot. (Vi...

Hans Schmidt, 26, was released from the hospital on Feb. 9, 2024, two months after he was shot. (Victory Chapel Photo)

(Victory Chapel Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Glendale preacher who was shot on a street corner has been released from the hospital after two months of recovery.

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about attending a nearby service at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.

His church, Victory Chapel, called Schmidt’s recovery a “miracle.”

“Please continue to pray for this family as they navigate the road to recovery,” the church said.

What happened to Hans Schmidt?

Officers responded to a hospital on Nov. 15 for a delayed report about a man with injuries that were believed to be from an assault, the Glendale Police Department said.

An update posted to the church’s website said doctors discovered Schmidt had been shot after conducting a CT scan. The post said he was intubated after seizing and showed movement, doctors weren’t sure if it was voluntary.

Video released in December showed Schmidt being struck by a bullet and falling to his knees.

Police don’t know if the shooter, who is still on the loose, was on foot or in a vehicle.

Who is preacher Hans Schmidt?

Schmidt is a husband and father to two young children, as well as a former military combat medic, police said.

He is the outreach director at Victory Chapel, which is located in a strip mall at the intersection where he was shot.

