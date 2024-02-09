PHOENIX — Multiple fire trucks responded to a call at a Central Phoenix condo tower, but it turned out to be a minor incident, authorities said.

Six or seven fire trucks and ambulances headed up on Central Avenue toward the Landmark Towers building near Camelback road in Phoenix around 6:50 p.m., according to an eyewitness report.

Trucks were seen leaving the scene about a half-hour later.

Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department issued the follow incident description:

This was a small contents fire inside one of the apartment units at this location. The sprinklers quickly extinguished the flames, preventing extension to the structure. All staged and responding units are returning to service. This assignment has been recalled.

