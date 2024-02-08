PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Sarah Liguori to replace Jennifer Longdon as representative in the Arizona House following Longdon’s resignation announcement in January.

When Longdon resigned last month, Arizona House Democrats said it was to pursue an “exciting new career opportunity.”

In order to replace her, Board members chose between three candidates submitted by precinct committeemen, eventually landing on Liguori as the choice. All three candidates were Democrats, falling in line with Longdon.

“I am honored and eager to return to the legislature and to the work I love,” Liguori said. “I’m looking forward to being back with my Democratic caucus as we push for solutions that will improve the lives of those who live in our great state.”

Liguori will finish Longdon’s term, which is on the ballot in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election. She has previous experience in the Arizona House, serving in 2021 and 2022 after replacing Aaron Lieberman.

“Sarah Liguori’s previous legislative experience will allow her to hit the ground running. Since the legislature is currently in session, LD5 deserves a representative who can step right in,” Bill Gates, District 3 Supervisor, said. “I also appreciate her background in business and her openness to working across the aisle to get things done.”

A mother of two, Liguori serves the Arizona Community Foundation as senior director, overseeing a fund for affordable housing and rural development. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Arizona with a minor in business administration.

