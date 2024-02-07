Cave Creek Walmart shooting: Two teens arrested by MCSO...

PHOENIX – Two teens suspected of being involved in a Cave Creek Walmart shooting have been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

Aidan Eggers, 19, fired rounds at the store near Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road on Jan. 28 at around 6 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan Serban, 18, allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim in the Walmart’s parking lot before fleeing the area. However, no injuries resulted from the incident, police said.

How police caught Cave Creek Walmart shooting suspects

Detectives arrested Serban at his job for disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault on Jan. 30, MCSO said.

MCSO detectives also got a search warrant to search Eggers’ home and car, officials said. He allegedly tried to flee out the back of the residence, but then ran back into the house upon seeing detectives outside. Officials later arrested Eggers in the residence’s garage.

During their search, they found two firearms, one of which was reported stolen, MCSO said. The firearms matched descriptions from witnesses of the Walmart shooting.

Officials booked both Serban and Eggers for multiple charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. They allegedly confessed their involvement in the Cave Creek Walmart shooting to officers.

MCSO Chief Deputy Russ Skinner said what Eggers and Serban did was reckless and dangerous.

“This was extremely reckless and dangerous behavior that put the community at risk,” Skinner said in a statement. “The success of identifying these suspects in this investigation demonstrates hard work and dedication by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.”

