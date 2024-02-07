Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 teens arrested for shooting incident at Valley Walmart last month

Feb 7, 2024, 3:26 PM

Cave Creek Walmart shooting: Two teens arrested by MCSO...

Aiden Eggers is left, while Ryan Serban is on the right. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two teens suspected of being involved in a Cave Creek Walmart shooting have been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

Aidan Eggers, 19, fired rounds at the store near Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road on Jan. 28 at around 6 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan Serban, 18, allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim in the Walmart’s parking lot before fleeing the area. However, no injuries resulted from the incident, police said.

How police caught Cave Creek Walmart shooting suspects

Detectives arrested Serban at his job for disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault on Jan. 30, MCSO said.

MCSO detectives also got a search warrant to search Eggers’ home and car, officials said. He allegedly tried to flee out the back of the residence, but then ran back into the house upon seeing detectives outside. Officials later arrested Eggers in the residence’s garage.

RELATED STORIES

During their search, they found two firearms, one of which was reported stolen, MCSO said. The firearms matched descriptions from witnesses of the Walmart shooting.

Officials booked both Serban and Eggers for multiple charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. They allegedly confessed their involvement in the Cave Creek Walmart shooting to officers.

MCSO Chief Deputy Russ Skinner said what Eggers and Serban did was reckless and dangerous.

“This was extremely reckless and dangerous behavior that put the community at risk,” Skinner said in a statement. “The success of identifying these suspects in this investigation demonstrates hard work and dedication by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

House party shooting in west Phoenix 1 dead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix shooting leaves teen in critical condition, police say

A teen is in critical condition after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

27 minutes ago

This image taken from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows police officers c...

KTAR.com

4 migrants arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of attacking police officers in New York

Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Dept. of Homeland Security arrested four migrants in a Phoenix bus on Monday.

1 hour ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Optima partners with MFA for new Scottsdale residential development

Development firm Optima has started construction on its newest residential development in Arizona called Optima McDowell Mountain Village.

2 hours ago

Blurry screenshot security camera footage showing burglars leaving a Scottsdale residence in Novemb...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix riddled by thefts linked to South American organized crime groups

Valley law enforcement agencies are working together to combat a recent wave of thefts linked to South American organized crime groups.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How Scottsdale police are trying to prevent more burglaries

Mike Broomhead recaps his conversation with Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther on the recent burglaries in the city. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ […]

5 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

2 teens arrested for shooting incident at Valley Walmart last month