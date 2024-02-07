Man found fatally shot in west Phoenix; no suspects identified

PHOENIX — A man was found fatally shot in west Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 pm. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 33-year-old Carlos Cardenas Ome was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

Ome was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

