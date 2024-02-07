Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man found fatally shot in west Phoenix; no suspects identified

Feb 7, 2024, 11:30 AM

caution tape around a pole...

A man was found fatally shot in west Phoenix on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was found fatally shot in west Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 pm. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

RELATED STORIES

When they arrived, 33-year-old Carlos Cardenas Ome was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

Ome was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image of Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona on the left and the scene at the southern...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accuses Republicans of ‘deciding to do nothing’ about border crisis

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accused Republicans of playing politics by scuttling the Senate's comprehensive border security bill after lengthy bipartisan negotiations.

40 minutes ago

The ground was wet at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024, after overnight storms...

Kevin Stone

More rain in forecast for WM Phoenix Open week after atmospheric river douses Valley

Valley residents woke up to a wet world Wednesday morning after an atmospheric river weather system flowed across the region.

3 hours ago

A winter storm hammered northern Arizona, dumping over a foot of snow since Tuesday and forcing the...

SuElen Rivera

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to northern Arizona, shutting down highways

A winter storm hammered northern Arizona, dumping over a foot of snow since Tuesday and forcing the closure of several highways.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, gubernatorial run and more

Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, her gubernatorial run and more in this podcast episode of Amazing Arizonans.

7 hours ago

Empty the Shelters event waives adoption fees for over 800 dogs...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control waives adoption fees this week to free up shelter space

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control's first Empty the Shelters event of 2024 will waive adoption fees for hundreds of shelter dogs.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Man found fatally shot in west Phoenix; no suspects identified