PHOENIX — A winter storm hammered northern Arizona, dumping over a foot of snow since Tuesday and forcing the closure of several highways.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport recorded 16.5 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, Jeremy Mazon, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Flagstaff told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

During the same time frame, Arizona Snowbowl reported 26 inches of snow, with another two feet forecasted throughout the week, according to OpenSnow.

“Snow showers are going to continue through much of the day, with snow levels dropping down to 5,000 to 4,500 feet,” Mazone said.

“And it’s not just today. Snow and rain are going to continue Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday, so we’re expecting a lot of precipitation.”

A winter storm warning for areas at or above an elevation of 6,000 feet was extended through 11 p.m. Thursday, Mazone said. It was previously in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Highways shut down due to winter weather

Multiple highways were closed overnight and into Wednesday due to the winter weather, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

As of around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following weather-related road closures were in effect:

Eastbound I-40 at US 93 (milepost 72). Eastbound I-40 at Ash Fork (milepost 146). Westbound I-40 at Winslow (milepost 252). Westbound I-40 at Holbrook (milepost 289). Southbound State Route 87 at Winslow (milepost 338). SR 64, east of Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 240-263).



Here’s what to do when driving through a winter storm

ADOT said anyone who needs to travel during the winter storm should do a few things before hitting the roads: Plan the travel route, fill the fuel tank to at least three-quarters full, let someone know where you’ll be and pack a winter travel emergency kit.

Items to include in the kit are a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

Other tips include never attempting to pass a snowplow and always maintaining a distance of at least four car lengths behind it.

With numerous road closures and widespread snowfall for much of northern AZ, travel will be dangerous to impossible this AM. Travel conditions remain poor the next several days before much improved conditions arrive Sunday. Stay safe! #azwx pic.twitter.com/tn8mB8bhdl — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 7, 2024

