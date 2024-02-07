Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to northern Arizona, shutting down highways

Feb 7, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:11 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

Snow at a gas station. Snow packed into the trees. Heavy snow on pine tree. Image of snow on trampoline. Snow and faint light in northern Arizona. Heavy snow alongside freeway. Freeway covered in snow.

PHOENIX — A winter storm hammered northern Arizona, dumping over a foot of snow since Tuesday and forcing the closure of several highways.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport recorded 16.5 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, Jeremy Mazon, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Flagstaff told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

During the same time frame, Arizona Snowbowl reported 26 inches of snow, with another two feet forecasted throughout the week, according to OpenSnow.

“Snow showers are going to continue through much of the day, with snow levels dropping down to 5,000 to 4,500 feet,” Mazone said.

“And it’s not just today. Snow and rain are going to continue Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday, so we’re expecting a lot of precipitation.”

A winter storm warning for areas at or above an elevation of 6,000 feet was extended through 11 p.m. Thursday, Mazone said. It was previously in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Highways shut down due to winter weather

RELATED STORIES

Multiple highways were closed overnight and into Wednesday due to the winter weather, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

As of around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following weather-related road closures were in effect:

    • Eastbound I-40 at US 93 (milepost 72).
    • Eastbound I-40 at Ash Fork (milepost 146).
    • Westbound I-40 at Winslow (milepost 252).
    • Westbound I-40 at Holbrook (milepost 289).
    • Southbound State Route 87 at Winslow (milepost 338).
    • SR 64, east of Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 240-263).

Here’s what to do when driving through a winter storm

ADOT said anyone who needs to travel during the winter storm should do a few things before hitting the roads: Plan the travel route, fill the fuel tank to at least three-quarters full, let someone know where you’ll be and pack a winter travel emergency kit.

Items to include in the kit are a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

Other tips include never attempting to pass a snowplow and always maintaining a distance of at least four car lengths behind it.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

61° | 48°
51° and partly sunny

Arizona News

The ground was wet at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024, after overnight storms...

Kevin Stone

More rain in forecast for WM Phoenix Open week after atmospheric river douses Valley

Valley residents woke up to a wet world Wednesday morning after an atmospheric river weather system flowed across the region.

2 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, gubernatorial run and more

Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, her gubernatorial run and more in this podcast episode of Amazing Arizonans.

6 hours ago

Empty the Shelters event waives adoption fees for over 800 dogs...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control waives adoption fees this week to free up shelter space

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control's first Empty the Shelters event of 2024 will waive adoption fees for hundreds of shelter dogs.

6 hours ago

sticker design contest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Recorder launches ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

Artists of all ages can enter a new sticker design contest the Maricopa County Recorder's Office announced on Tuesday until March 15.

6 hours ago

Split image of a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the left and a Ramapo College sweatshir...

Kevin Stone

New Jersey college students identify body to solve 13-year-old Arizona cold case

College forensic genealogy students solved an Arizona cold case by identifying a body found nearly 13 years ago in Yavapai County.

6 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to northern Arizona, shutting down highways